NOAA confirms tornado in Darlington Co., SC

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association confirm a tornado occurred last night in Darlington County.

Warning Coordinator Meteorologist Steven Pfaff with NOAA says the tornado started on the 1200 block of Fisherman Drive in Hartsville Thursday evening, but has not yet released the EF, or the intensity of the tornado.

Emergency officials say one person who was inside a camper was being treated for a broken leg after the tornado.

“I open the bathroom window on the other end, and everything was just twirling around, and my sister voted down to the side of the trailer when my grandson was sleeping and this is the bedroom,” recalls homeowner Cathy McKenzie. “This is the bed that he was sleeping in and we grabbed him and we ended up on the floor and we all three were just laying there praying, ‘Lord please save us, please.’ By the grace of God we are all alive and OK, but as you can see everything is demolished.”