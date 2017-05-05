Panel agrees to put 12-cent gas tax hike in compromise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A legislative panel has tentatively agreed to increase South Carolina’s gas tax by 12 cents over six years to help fund road construction.

A committee trying to craft a compromise between the House and Senate’s road-funding plans voted Friday to hike the tax by 12 cents. It was the first major decision by the committee. It essentially adopts the Senate’s version on the gas tax, without an inflation factor. House members said they could not approve letting the tax rise with inflation after six years.

The House’s version increased the tax by 10 cents over five years.

Debate on the plans continues Friday.

The panel is trying to come up with a plan that can receive a supermajority vote in both chambers to override Gov. Henry McMaster’s promised veto.

Story by By SEANNA ADCOX – Associated Press

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)