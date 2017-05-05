Spartanburg Rep. Harold Mitchell to step down for health reasons

Spartanburg Representative Harold Mitchell is announcing that he will step down due to health reasons.

Mitchell represents District 31 of Spartanburg County. Mitchell has held this seat since 2005.

Mitchell tells 7 News that he had a health scare last April that also caused him to take a temporary medical leave. Mitchell says his doctor says the environment of the legislature is contributing to his ailing health, that is not terminal.

Mitchell has been on leave for at least a month, while trying to recover from the stress induced illness.

Mitchell is set to announce his retirement from the seat at 3p.m.

