Shots fired at teens in road rage incident near Mauldin High, police say

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSAP) – Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident and looking for two females who left the scene of a shooting and crash on Friday morning.

It happened near Mauldin High School as students were headed to school.

Police say two teens were in one vehicle when a female in another vehicle fired 3 shots at them from a small-caliber handgun.

Investigators found shell casing near East Butler Rd. The road was shutdown for 30 minutes, but is now reopened.

The boys ran off the road and in a minor wreck. They ran from the car and hid when they heard the shots being fired.

Police say the female who fired the shots was a passenger in a vehicle that another female was driving.

Both females left the scene and Mauldin police are still searching for them as of 11:30 a.m.

Neither of the teens were hurt during the shooting or crash.

Police believe it’s an isolated incident and say there’s no danger to the public.

Mauldin High, Mauldin Elementary, Mauldin Middle, Golden Strip Career Center and Greenbrier Elementary were on a partial lock down this morning following the road rage incident, a spokeswoman for Greenville County Schools said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Padgett at 864-289-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

Crime

Most Wanted suspect on the run from Woodruff Police Police are looking for 29-year-old Anthony Chad Huff, wanted for strong armed robbery.

68 lbs of meth, cocaine, heroin seized at Arizona-Mexico border U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized meth, cocaine and heroin worth more than $410,000 Tuesday in Arizona.

Man fires shots in Fountain Inn plant, 2 hurt, say reports The incident happened at 5:43 a.m. Friday at Yanfeng Automotive Interiors at 101 International Boulevard in Fountain Inn.

New warnings for the public about “Pink” and fentanyl from GBI The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is warning the public about new illegal synthetic drugs that are becoming increasingly prevalent around …

How to protect yourself from scams like Google Docs phishing If you clicked on the bogus link, you need to follow important steps