GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say no one was seriously hurt in an accident involving a school bus in Greenville County.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday at East Main Street and Norwood Street.

There were 18 students on the bus during the accident involving a van. Trooper Joe Hovis said no students were hurt or taken to the hospital.

The road remained blocked as of 9:35 a.m.

Troopers say charges are pending.