Westminster wife shot in head & chest, autopsy shows

WESTMINSTER, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee County coroner has identified the body and cause of death of Rebecca Cawthon, whose husband admitted to killing her.

The coroner says Rebecca Cawthon was shot in the chest and head. He says she may have died the night of April 17 or the morning of April 18.

Lee Mikeal Cawthon faces charges of Murder, Possession of a Wepaon During a Violent Crim,e and Domestic Violence.

Investigators interviewed Cawthon Wednesday and, with his assistance, recovered the body of his wife from a garage on Welcome Church Road.

The death has been ruled a homicide by the coroner.

Deputies say family reported the 33-year-old woman missing on April 18th after not hearing from her for several days.

A family member went to Rebecca Cawthon’s home after not being able to reach her by phone and notified deputies.

Last week, the sheriff’s office announced that deputies had exhausted leads in the search for Rebecca Cawthon and asked for the public’s help to bring her home to her family.

Sheriff Michael Crenshaw said deputies think it is a domestic related homicide and investigators are still interviewing people. He said the sheriff’s office had no previous call history with the couple.