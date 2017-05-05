Woman arrested for kidnapping ex-girlfriend’s kids in Spartanburg

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on Thursday after deputies say she took her ex-girlfriend’s kids without permission.

The ex-girlfriend told deputies that her sister was watching her two young children at Norris Ridge Apartments. That’s when she said Whitney Johnson showed up and asked to see her ex-girlfriend.

The sister told deputies that she let Ms. Johnson in to speak with the children, when she started yelling that the children are hers. The sister told deputies that she tried to block Ms. Johnson from leaving, but she got out with the two kids.

Ms. Johnson then called her ex-girlfriend to say they had the children at the Bi-lo on Redville Road. Deputies found the children in Ms. Johnson’s car unharmed.

Johnson has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and also outstanding bench warrants.