Woman stabbed man with steak knife after argument say NC deputies

By Published:
Mindy Faye Guffey (Photo courtesy McDowell County Sheriff's Office)

MARION, NC (WSPA) – A North Carolina woman was arrested after deputies say she stabbed a man several times with a steak knife.

Mindy Faye Guffey, 37, of Marion was charged with assault with a deadly weapon by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Guffey shares a home on Hidden View Loop with the 40-year-old victim. We’re told deputies were called there at 2:45 am Friday and say they found the man with wounds to his chest and shoulder.

McDowell County deputies and the North Carolina Highway Patrol determined Guffey had grabbed a steak knife and stabbed the man several times after an argument.

The victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

