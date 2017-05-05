WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA)- Police in Woodruff are looking for a suspect in a robbery.

Police released a Woodruff Most Wanted poster of 29-year-old Anthony Chad Huff. He’s wanted for strong armed robbery.

Huff is described as a while male, about 160 pounds, 6’1″, bald with a slim build and green eyes.

Police say do not approach him.

If you have any information on where Anthony Huff is, call Woodruff Police or 911.

Crime

Most Wanted suspect on the run from Woodruff Police Police are looking for 29-year-old Anthony Chad Huff, wanted for strong armed robbery.

68 lbs of meth, cocaine, heroin seized at Arizona-Mexico border U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized meth, cocaine and heroin worth more than $410,000 Tuesday in Arizona.

New warnings for the public about “Pink” and fentanyl from GBI The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is warning the public about new illegal synthetic drugs that are becoming increasingly prevalent around …

How to protect yourself from scams like Google Docs phishing If you clicked on the bogus link, you need to follow important steps

Video of girl’s sex assault shared at SC school say police A video of the purported incident had been circulating around campus and was obtained by the school resource officer.