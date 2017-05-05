Most Wanted suspect on the run from Woodruff Police

Anthony Chad Huff

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA)- Police in Woodruff are looking for a suspect in a robbery.

Police released a Woodruff Most Wanted poster of 29-year-old Anthony Chad Huff. He’s wanted for strong armed robbery.

Huff is described as a while male, about 160 pounds, 6’1″, bald with a slim build and green eyes.

Police say do not approach him.

If you have any information on where Anthony Huff is, call Woodruff Police or 911.

