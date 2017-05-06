25 passwords you should not use

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – These days, you need to do everything you can to prevent your identity from being stolen.

Hacking is one way that criminals can get access to your personal data. Many people do not put much thought into the passwords they use, which makes them vulnerable.

Here are the 25 Worst Passwords as compiled by SplashData, a company that provides password management applications.

25 Worst Passwords

123456 password 12345 12345678 football qwerty 1234567890 1234567 princess 1234 login welcome solo abc123 admin 121212 flower password dragon sunshine master hottie loveme zaq1zaq1 password1

