25 passwords you should not use

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – These days, you need to do everything you can to prevent your identity from being stolen.

Hacking is one way that criminals can get access to your personal data. Many people do not put much thought into the passwords they use, which makes them vulnerable.

Here are the 25 Worst Passwords as compiled by SplashData, a company that provides password management applications. 

25 Worst Passwords

  1. 123456
  2. password
  3. 12345
  4. 12345678
  5. football
  6. qwerty
  7. 1234567890
  8. 1234567
  9. princess
  10. 1234
  11. login
  12. welcome
  13. solo
  14. abc123
  15. admin
  16. 121212
  17. flower
  18. password
  19. dragon
  20. sunshine
  21. master
  22. hottie
  23. loveme
  24. zaq1zaq1
  25. password1

