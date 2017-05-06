Ben & Jerry’s issues voluntary recall for ‘pint slices’

(WFLA) — Ice cream lovers with peanut allergies may want to check their freezers.

Ben & Jerry’s is recalling a limited number of its Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices.

The company says they may actually contain Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices, which is bad news for consumers with peanut allergies.

The nationwide recall was issued after a consumer noticed Vanilla Peanut Butter Cups Pint Slices were distributed in outer packaging that did not call out the presence of peanut butter.

“Although the slices were individually wrapped and identified as Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices, the ingredient peanut butter (containing the known allergen peanut), is undeclared on the outer product packaging,” the company said in a statement.

Anyone with severe sensitivity to peanuts who consumes the product is at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

The recalled product is sold in a paperboard box, containing 9 fL oz (266 mL) (3 individually wrapped ice cream slices) with UPC code of 076840657940 best by date AUG1218LT2 and lot number of AUG1218LT2.

Consumers who have purchased pint slices with the affected UPC code have been asked to avoid consuming the product, retain the outer box and call 877-270-7397 to either request a replacement coupon or more information.

