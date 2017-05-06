Church worker accused of child sex crimes, similar 2013 charges

Related Coverage Church van driver accused of child sex crimes from the 1980s

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a youth church van driver in connection with multiple sexual assaults on a girl in the 1980s.

62-year-old Timothy Lee Anders is charged with three counts of first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, four counts second degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and Lewd Act on a Child.

The Sheriff’s Office says Anders was working at Wrenn Memorial Baptist Church doing maintenance work and driving the church van for youth.

“Most children are sexually abused not by a stranger but by someone they know,” said Suzy Cole, Executive Director for the Children’s Advocacy Center, which serves Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union Counties. “It’s really hard for them to open up and talk about that kind of abuse so it’s not uncommon for children to go a lifetime and never tell.”

They say he began to coerce his victim during trips to and from Sunday school and Wednesday night services. Investigators say the sexual assaults began in 1981 when the victim was 8-years-old. They say the sexual assaults continued for 5 years.

“The victim in this case came forward this year in early April,” said Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Seargant Ryan Flood. “We point out the courage of this victim to come forward.”

This wasn’t the first time Anders has been accused of sexually assaulting children. 7 News reported back in 2013 he was charged more than 2 dozen times for other sexual assaults. Deputies said two other people say reported Anders assaulted them at 10 and 6 years old, while working at the church around 1976.

The Sheriff’s Office says there may be other victims.

“We do have reason to believe that – the fact that he was charged on these multiple incidents coupled with the fact that there are charges from back in 2013,” said Sgt. Flood.

Thats why they are asking any potential victims to make a report. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

“Come forward and try to get that healing process begun even at this late date,” said Cole.

Anders is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.