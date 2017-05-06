CUTE PIC: Deputy “pulls over” grandson in toy car

Credit: Andrea Gibson

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A deputy in Polk County made a special traffic stop this week.

On Friday, 1-year-old Jase was with his grandparents, Donnie and Andrea Gibson, playing outside of their home in Winter Haven.

While they were out playing, his other grandmother, Polk County Deputy Debbie Martin, stopped by for a quick visit.

Before Deputy Martin left, she posed for a photo with her grandson that shows her “pulling him over” in his toy car.

Gibson snapped the picture and shared it with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

