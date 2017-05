Clemson Saturday Game Moved Up To 2pm - Clemson's series opener against Nevada Saturday is moved up to 2pm

Hernandez left bloody note on cell wall before suicide - Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was excited about his acquittal in a 2012 double slaying and did not appear to have thoughts of suicide in t…

NC Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics - They carried the torch over 33 miles from the McDowell Co. line on Cove Rd. to the Rutherford Co. line on Highway 74.

Mauldin Shuts Out Dorman In 5A Playoffs - Mauldin advances to round three in the 5A boys soccer playoffs

Panthers Sign Three Draft Picks - Ben Boulware among five undrafted free agents to sign as well

USC’s Samuel Innocent of Accusations, Says Attorney - Deebo Samuel's lawyer says his client has been cleared of assault accusations

Clemson football players offer hugs, puppies for finals “stress” - Some Clemson football players were offering hugs and puppies to help fellow students deal with the stress and pressure of final exams.

Tuesday’s High School Sports - Boiling Springs and Westside will represent the area in the upcoming 5A upper state baseball playoffs

Chesnee, Ninety Six Have New Head Football Coach - Ninety Six High School has a new head football coach