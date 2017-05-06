Help find man who cut ankle monitor in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are asking for your help in finding a man who cut his ankle monitor on Friday.

Police say 19-year-old Keva D. Jones is wanted for failure to comply after removing his ankle monitor.

He was originally placed under monitoring for trafficking cocaine 2nd offense, according to police.

Jones is about 6’0″ tall and weighs about 200 pounds, police say.

They say he is known to run when he is confronted by police.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Greenville Police Department at (864) 217-5333.

