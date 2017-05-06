Help deputies find shooting witness in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a homicide witness.

Deputies say 19-year-old Travis Emil Jones was with the victim, Antonio “Tony” Panuamba, when he was shot and killed at Fairmont Larkin Park, but Jones left prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

Jones is wanted for questioning about the incident, deputies say.

If you have any information regarding Jones’ whereabouts, you are asked to call 911, Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or Senior Investigator Nathan Cantrell at (864) 503-4556, or email him at ncantrell@spartanburgcounty.org.

Deputies say you can remain anonymous, and if your information leads to Jones’ location, you will eligible for a cash reward.

