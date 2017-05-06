Man killed in Greer crash

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – One man was killed in an early morning crash Saturday involving two vehicles on Highway 14 at River Rd. in Greer.

According to the Greer Police Department, the head-on collision happened around 1 a.m.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office reports that the man is 34 years old and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to their report, he was traveling on Highway 14 when he went off the right side of the roadway before crossing left over a double yellow line.

The victim was wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash, reports the Coroner’s Office. Once his family has been notified, the office will release the victim’s identity.

