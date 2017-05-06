Online book club for Harry Potter fans to launch in June

NEW YORK (AP) — J.K. Rowling is launching a free online book club for fans and newcomers to her “Harry Potter” series.

The Wizarding World Book Club will launch in June in celebration of the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” the first in what would become a seven-book series.

The online community “aims to surprise and delight those who have never read a Harry Potter book, as well as returning readers who want to join the conversation,” says Pottermore, Rowling’s digital publishing arm.

The club says its goal is to “create a global community of Harry Potter readers who are communicating with each other as they are reading the same book, at the same time.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Man killed in Greer crash One man was killed in an early morning crash Saturday involving two vehicles on Highway 14 at River Rd. in Greer.

Victim with gun shot wound shows up at Pelham Medical Center Dispatchers say a person with a gun shot wound arrived at the Pelham Medical Center in Greer, Friday evening.

Man found shot to death in road in Greenville Co. One person is dead after a shooting on Kerns Avenue in Greenville County.

Pedestrian dead after crash on Hwy. 11 in Spartanburg Co. Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old pedestrian has died in a crash on SC-11 in Spartanburg County.

Furman student found dead in apartment A Furman University student was found dead in an on campus apartment, Friday morning.