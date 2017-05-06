Samuel & Moore Cleared in Bar Fight; Police Looking for Dread

By Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Police have cleared South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore and receiver Deebo Samuel from any involvement in a bar fight last weekend.

Moore, Samuel and former South Carolina defender Jalen Dread were accused earlier this week of participating in a fight. However, after reviewing video evidence, the Columbia Police Department determined that while Moore was at the bar, he was not involved in the fight. Samuel was in the area, but not at the bar during the time of the assault.

Police are still looking for Dread, a backup linebacker who decided to transfer.

Moore led the Gamecocks in tackles his first three seasons before sitting out last year following neck fusion surgery.

Samuel topped South Carolina with 59 receptions and 783 yards.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s