Spartanburg dance teacher “Miss Marion” Feinstein dies at 91

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA/Spartanburg Herald-Journal) – Marion Feinstein, commonly known as “Miss Marion,” died on Friday, according to our coverage partners at the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

Feinstein was 91 years old.

She was known for the dance studio she founded in 1946, Miss Marion’s School of Dance.

Feinstein’s first studio was located above a drug store on East Main Street.

The studio is now on John B. White Sr. Boulevard and is operated by Feinstein’s daughter, Lori Axelrod, according to our coverage partners.

Over the years, Feinstein taught thousands of students.

Many of her students went on to dance professionally.

Some of her dancers included actress and Gaffney native, Andie McDowell, and former Miss Spartanburg, Peggy Davis.

Feinstein’s dance career began in Ohio and continued in New York City, where she danced at Ballet Arts and Jack Stanley School of Dance.

She also attended American Ballet Theatre, Broadway Dance Center and JoJo’s Dance Factory, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

