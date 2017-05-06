Students remember legacy of Spartanburg dance teacher “Miss Marion”

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Beloved dance teacher and Spartanburg icon Marion Feinstein, known as “Miss Marion”, passed away Friday night. She was 91 years old.

Feinstein opened Miss Marion’s School of Dance in 1946, and has shaped the lives of thousands of dancers in her 70 years of teaching.

“Miss Marion’s studio had a prominent place in Spartanburg. It was the “it” place to take dance,” says Kristen Welch, a former student. and now assistant teacher at Miss Marion’s School of Dance.

“My grandmother took dance from Miss Marion at her first studio. It was an apartment above Smith Drugs. So that’s where my grandma started. She signed my mom up for dance and my aunt, and so it was just kind of thing that I was going to take dance too,” says Hannah Stathakis, a student at Miss Marion’s.

Miss Marion was more than a dance teacher. She taught her students about life, and how to live it to the fullest.

“She was all about not only creating a good dancer, but she wanted girls to have better self-esteem and be better people,” Welch says.

“If I live in Spartanburg, my kids will definitely be dancing at Miss Marion’s School of Dance, there’s no question about it. I will be at Mommy and Me with them when they are two, and they’ll start just like I did,” Stathakis says.

Funeral services for Feinstein will be Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Temple B’Nai Israel. The dance studio will be closed Monday.