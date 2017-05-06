Williams & Pinder Homer as Clemson Defeats Nevada, 5-2

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – Charlie Barnes pitched 6.1 strong innings to lead No. 6 Clemson to a 5-2 victory over Nevada in the first game of a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Barnes (5-3) earned the win for Clemson (35-11) by allowing just five hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with seven strikeouts. Jeremy Beasley pitched the ninth inning to record his first save as a Tiger. Wolf Pack starter Trevor Charpie (2-6) suffered the loss, as he gave up seven hits, five runs and two walks with four strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched.

Justin Bridgman led off the game with his first career home run for Nevada (14-30), then Chris Williams hit his 13th homer of the year in the second inning to tie the score. In the fourth inning, Williams hit a run-scoring double and Seth Beer flared a run-scoring single as part of Clemson’s three-run frame. Chase Pinder added a solo homer, his third long ball of the year, in the sixth inning.

The series continues Sunday at 4 p.m., on ACC Network Extra.