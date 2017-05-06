WWII planes on display at Greenville Downtown Airport

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – History is on display at the Greenville Downtown Airport.

This weekend, you can get an up-close look at planes that flew during World War II.

The Commemorative Air Force brought a restored B-25, a P-51, and an SBD5 Dive Bomber to the airport.

You can see the planes for free, or you can buy tickets to ride in one.

The planes will be at the airport from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

