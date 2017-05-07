1 dead after ambulance hits pedestrian on Hwy 17

MCCLELLANVILLE, SC (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a deadly pedestrian crash involving an ambulance on Highway 17.

Officials confirm that deputies responded around 1 p.m. to Irving Manigault Road and Hwy. 17. This is near St. James AME Church.

Officials say a private ambulance truck hit the the woman as she was crossing Hwy 17. She died at the scene, but no word on the person’s identity.

As of 3:00 p.m., the scene is still active. Highway 17 is reduced to 2 lanes.

No others were injured. The person in the ambulance was taken to his destination.

