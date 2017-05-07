3 people hit by truck in Clemson, police looking for driver

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A male driving a dark colored pickup truck struck and injured three people in Clemson early Sunday morning before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The Clemson City Police Department says that the hit and run happened just after 2 a.m.on College Ave. between Keith St. and Edgewood Ave. The suspect then turned off of College Ave. to Highway 123/76 towards Seneca.

The Clemson Police Department reports that all three were hospitalized. Two were released later Sunday morning, but one is still in the hospital with significant injuries.

According to the report by police, the vehicle is a four-door new model Ford F150, either black or dark gray in color. It will be missing the passenger-side mirror and the radio antenna.

If you have any information about this crime, please call the Clemson Police Department at 864-624-2000.

 

