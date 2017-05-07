82 Chibok schoolgirl hostages swapped for 5 Boko Haram leaders

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The Latest on the release of Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped three years ago by Boko Haram extremists in Nigeria (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A Nigerian government official says that five Boko Haram commanders have been released in exchange for the 82 Chibok girls.

The confirmation Sunday comes a day after the young women were liberated after more than three years in captivity by the Islamic militants.

There was no comment yet from the Nigerian presidency or Boko Haram, an extremist group linked to the Islamic State. The official who confirmed the release spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to reporters on the matter.

Authorities say 113 of the 276 girls abducted from their boarding school back in 2014 remain missing. Girls who escaped said some of their classmates had died from illness. Others did not want to come home either because they’d been radicalized by their captors.

Bashir Adigun in Abuja, Nigeria

1:35 p.m.

Amnesty International says the 82 freed Chibok schoolgirls should be quickly released to their families and not be subjected to lengthy government detention.

The rights group’s Nigeria office also says the girls don’t deserve to be put through a “publicity stunt that largely doesn’t reckon with their privacy.”

The newly released schoolgirls were set to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in the capital later Sunday.

Amnesty International is calling for more attention to victims of “less-publicized mass abductions” by Boko Haram extremists. The group had seized thousands of captives in less than a decade.

12:05 p.m.

The campaign for the release of the nearly 300 Chibok schoolgirls seized three years ago by Boko Haram says it is glad Nigeria’s government is committed to freeing the 113 girls still unaccounted for.

A statement by the Bring Back Our Girls group on Sunday says the campaign is still waiting for a list of the names of the 82 girls released.

The girls have arrived in the capital, Abuja, and are set to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is the largest release since Boko Haram seized 276 schoolgirls from Chibok three years ago.

11:55 a.m.

A special adviser to Nigeria’s president says the 82 freed Chibok schoolgirls have arrived in the capital, Abuja, a day after their release.

Femi Adesina says the girls have been received at the airport by the president’s chief of staff. They are expected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari later Sunday.

This is the largest release since Boko Haram seized 276 schoolgirls from Chibok three years ago. Nigeria’s government says the release came in exchange for some suspected Boko Haram members who had been detained by authorities.