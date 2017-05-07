Girl tries to livestream suicide but is saved by deputies

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a Georgia teenager who took pills, placed a bag over her head and tried to livestream her suicide on Facebook Live was saved by deputies after viewers watching the haunting scene called 911.

The Telegraph reports that three patrol cars and an ambulance sped to the teen’s home in Macon after being alerted Tuesday night.

Sgt. Linda Howard of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office tells WMAZ-TV deputies received multiple calls reporting the broadcast, and that Facebook also reached out to the sheriff’s office to get help for her.

Howard said the girl was taken to a hospital.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced that the company will hire 3,000 more people to review videos of crime and suicides after killings have been shown live.

More stories you may like on 7News

Macron defeats Le Pen in France’s presidential election PARIS (AP) – The Latest on France’s presidential runoff Sunday between centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen (all t…

82 Chibok schoolgirl hostages swapped for 5 Boko Haram leaders A Nigerian government official says that five Boko Haram commanders have been released in exchange for the 82 Chibok girls.

1 arrested after 3 Clemson students hurt in hit-and-run A man has been arrested after police say he struck and injured three people in Clemson early Sunday morning before fleeing the scene.

Students remember legacy of Spartanburg dance teacher “Miss Marion” Beloved dance teacher and Spartanburg icon Marion Feinstein passed away Friday night. Current and former students are remembering her legacy…

ID of man killed in Greer crash One man was killed in an early morning crash Saturday involving two vehicles on Highway 14 at River Rd. in Greer.