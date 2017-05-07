Help police find shooting suspect in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Police Department is asking for your help in finding a shooting suspect.

According to police, 33-year-old Peter Jamel Stokes is wanted after a shooting incident that happened on Davis Street at about 11:37 p.m. on Saturday.

When police responded to a call about a fight, they say they found a man laying in the road with an apparent gunshot wound.

It was determined that Stokes and the shooting victim were fighting when Stokes pulled out a handgun and fired towards the victim, and then fled the scene.

The victim has been taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, police say.

If you have any information regarding Stokes’ whereabouts, you are asked to call the Easley Police Department at (864) 859-4025.

