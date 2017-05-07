Help police find thief who stole Olympic bikes in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is asking for your help in finding the person who stole two bikes that were used in the Olympics as well as in the Tour de France.

These bicycles were taken from the garage of a home in the North Main Street area.

One bike is a men’s Felt bicycle and is worth about $20,000. It has no foot pedals and a broken rear wheel, police say.

The other is a men’s S-Works bicycle and is valued at about $12,000.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the location of the bicycles, you are asked to call the Greenville Police Department at (864) 271-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

