Local group partners with Girl Scouts, sends cookies to troops

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – For troops overseas, there’s nothing better than receiving a care package from home. And a local group made sure to make their packages extra special.

The Greenville Upstate Chapter of the Blue Star Mothers of America partnered with the Girl Scouts of the Mountains to Midlands to pack up 250 boxes of cookies to send to troops.

The groups say it’s all about showing support to our servicemen and women.

“For them to be able to open a package from home – from the United States – and many of these are going to men and women who live here in South Carolina, in particular, the Upstate, they will all be opened with a great deal of happiness and it will make their days just a little bit brighter,” said Kay Fitzsimmons.

During the cookie sales, people were able to buy an extra box to later give to the troops, so all of these boxes were donated to the cause.

