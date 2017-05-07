Man dies days after motorcycle crash in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died days after a motorcycle crash that happened in downtown Seneca.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, 63-year-old Randy Holliday died from injuries he received in a crash that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd, at about 3:00 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at about 4:00 a.m. Saturday, the coroner says.

Holliday received a head injury after another driver failed to yield to a red light and Holliday’s motorcycle collided with the driver’s vehicle, according to the coroner.

No autopsy will be performed.

Holliday’s manner of death has been classified as accidental.

