Man dies days after motorcycle crash in Seneca

By Published: Updated:

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died days after a motorcycle crash that happened in downtown Seneca.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, 63-year-old Randy Holliday died from injuries he received in a crash that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd, at about 3:00 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at about 4:00 a.m. Saturday, the coroner says.

Holliday received a head injury after another driver failed to yield to a red light and Holliday’s motorcycle collided with the driver’s vehicle, according to the coroner.

No autopsy will be performed.

Holliday’s manner of death has been classified as accidental.

More stories you may like on 7News

ID of man killed in Greer crash

One man was killed in an early morning crash Saturday involving two vehicles on Highway 14 at River Rd. in Greer.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s