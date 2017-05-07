Man killed pregnant wife with sword to “save the world,” police say

YORK, Pa. (WHTM/AP) – A York County man accused of killing his pregnant wife with a sword faces a possible death sentence if the case goes to trial.

The district attorney’s office on Friday filed a notice of intention to seek the death penalty against 31-year-old John Ziegler III.

Ziegler is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 25-year-old Diana Ziegler and her unborn child. Authorities said the victim was six months pregnant when she was killed in January at the couple’s Jackson Township home.

A police officer who testified at Ziegler’s preliminary hearing in March said Ziegler believed his wife was the “queen bee” of a race of hybrid humans and “he needed to destroy her to save the world.”

