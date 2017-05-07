Severe tick-born virus has experts worried about possible spread

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Experts are warning of a serious disease emerging in the United States that is transmitted by the same tick that carries Lyme disease.

Powassan virus is a far rarer and more deadly pathogen than the bacterium that produces Lyme, according to TODAY. The virus causes inflammation in the brain, which leads to death in 10 percent of cases and permanent neurological damage in 50 percent. There is no treatment.

Through 2015, 75 cases of the severe disease have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, a 5-month-old baby from Connecticut was diagnosed with Powassan virus.

The majority of cases are in Minnesota, New York, and Wisconsin, according to CDC data.

The disease was first reported in the 1950s, and was not considered a big threat at first because the tick carrying it did not bite humans very often. Now that the deer tick is a carrier, the threat to humans has skyrocketed.

More stories you may like on 7News

Macron defeats Le Pen in France’s presidential election PARIS (AP) – The Latest on France’s presidential runoff Sunday between centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen (all t…

82 Chibok schoolgirl hostages swapped for 5 Boko Haram leaders A Nigerian government official says that five Boko Haram commanders have been released in exchange for the 82 Chibok girls.

1 arrested after 3 Clemson students hurt in hit-and-run A man has been arrested after police say he struck and injured three people in Clemson early Sunday morning before fleeing the scene.

Students remember legacy of Spartanburg dance teacher “Miss Marion” Beloved dance teacher and Spartanburg icon Marion Feinstein passed away Friday night. Current and former students are remembering her legacy…

ID of man killed in Greer crash One man was killed in an early morning crash Saturday involving two vehicles on Highway 14 at River Rd. in Greer.