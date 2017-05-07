Spartanburg police officer arrested for DUI

Juan B. Brewton

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg police officer has been arrested for DUI, according to the police department.

46-year-old Juan B. Brewton was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center at about 2:52 a.m. Sunday, according to the detention center’s website.

Brewton, who is a lieutenant with the Spartanburg Police Department, has been charged with DUI 1st offense.

The police department says they will address disciplinary actions and the future of Brewton’s employment tomorrow.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

