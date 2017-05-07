VIDEO: Graduating student rises from wheelchair, walks across stage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A USF graduate stunned the audience at the school’s graduation ceremony on Saturday night when he rose from his wheelchair and walked across the stage to accept two master’s degrees.

Sam Bridgman, 25, graduated with a master’s degree and an MBA from the Muma College of Business Sport & Entertainment Management program.

Bridgman lives with Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), a little-known disorder that’s left him reliant on a motorized wheelchair since he was 18.

The disease is life-shortening and mostly affects the nervous system and the heart, causing a loss of coordination from the toes to the fingertips.

In the heartwarming video, Bridgman is seen walking to the stage with the help of two friends as the room erupts in applause.

After graduation, Bridgman plans to continue working tirelessly as an advocate for those suffering from ataxia by raising funds for the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance.

More stories you may like on 7News

Macron defeats Le Pen in France’s presidential election PARIS (AP) – The Latest on France’s presidential runoff Sunday between centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen (all t…

82 Chibok schoolgirl hostages swapped for 5 Boko Haram leaders A Nigerian government official says that five Boko Haram commanders have been released in exchange for the 82 Chibok girls.

1 arrested after 3 Clemson students hurt in hit-and-run A man has been arrested after police say he struck and injured three people in Clemson early Sunday morning before fleeing the scene.

Students remember legacy of Spartanburg dance teacher “Miss Marion” Beloved dance teacher and Spartanburg icon Marion Feinstein passed away Friday night. Current and former students are remembering her legacy…

ID of man killed in Greer crash One man was killed in an early morning crash Saturday involving two vehicles on Highway 14 at River Rd. in Greer.