ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Two men were rescued from the French Broad River in Asheville after their canoe capsized, Monday.

According to the Asheville Fire Department, the canoe capsized near River Street and the men held on to a tree limb before a good Samaritan jumped into the water to help.

The fire department was able to rescue all three using a boat.

Nobody was taken to the hospital as a result of the accident.