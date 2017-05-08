Backpacker Magazine brings new gear, conservation information to Spartanburg

Randy Propster and the Backpacker Magazine” Get out More Tour” is coming back to The Local Hiker in Spartanburg.

It’s the fourth time the magazine’s team will visit the store.

Owners Kathy and Michael Silverman said Propster will bring the latest in outdoor gear and talk about environmental conservation efforts.

Other groups that will stop by to educate guests are the Palmetto Conservation Foundation, Glendale Outdoor Leadership school, Friends of Croft, Spartanburg Area Mountain Biking Association and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.

The event kicks off at 6 but you’re encouraged to get there early. It’s free to get in.