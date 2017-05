BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA) – BI-LO grocery store in Boiling Springs is closing in June, according to Fred Shropshier, Regional Vice President of BI-LO West.

The story is located at 3720 Boiling Springs Rd.

Shropshier says the decision was not made lightly.

He says their associates are always the first to know and have been encourage to apply for open positions at other BI-LO stores.

Shropshier says there are 78 people working at the store.