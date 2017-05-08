Bond set for driver accused of hurting 3 Clemson students in hit-and-run

Related Coverage 3 Clemson students hurt in hit-and-run

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – A judge set bond Monday morning for the man accused of hurting three Clemson students in a hit-and-run. The Clemson City Police Department says that the hit-and-run happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on College Avenue.

John Wilson Thompson, 25, turned himself into police after recognizing himself in a Facebook post about the incident.

Police say all three hit-and-run victims were taken to the hospital, and one of the students is still in critical condition.

Thompson has been charged with two counts of hit-and-run with great bodily injury and one count of hit-and-run with bodily injury.

Thompson’s bond has been set at $50,000. He is ordered to have no contact with the victims.

College Avenue is one of the busiest streets in downtown Clemson, and it’s also where most Clemson students spend their free time.

Jada Smith works in a store on College Ave. While this is the first time she’s heard of something like this happening, she says it isn’t all that surprising.

“There’s always tires screeching from people having to slam on breaks or sudden stops, because they’re not paying attention and they’re just flying up this road, but it’s really busy,” Smith says.

Matthew Wirth, a senior at Clemson, says he hasn’t seen any unsafe driving in downtown, even during peak hours on weekends.

“Usually around closing time everybody’s coming out of the bars and there’s a lot of traffic [and] a lot of people in the roads, so because of that traffic backs up a good bit usually,” Wirth says.

Despite their different views on the traffic, both Smith and Wirth agree people need to be extra careful when walking around downtown.

“You don’t always have the right of way as a pedestrian. Even if you have the walk sign on the cross sign, you always [have to] make sure [before you cross],” Wirth says.

Thompson’s next court hearing is scheduled for June 15.