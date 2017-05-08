Hundreds of tires catch fire in Greenville Co.

The fire could be seen off southern connector at Highway 25 (Credit: Clayton Gibson)

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Crews are investigating a fire that sent black smoke billowing into the sky Monday morning.

Firefighters say about 1,000 tires caught fire at the site of a former used tire business Monday morning.

Passersby saw the smoke and drove to South Greenville Fire Department’s nearby station to alert firefighters.

Chief Ken Taylor said crews had nearly extinguished the fire at 8191 Augusta Road by 9 a.m. Monday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is monitoring water run off and air quality, and investigators from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is what the fire looked like shortly after 9 a.m. Monday (Source: Ken Taylor)
South Greenville Fire Department responded Monday to a tire fire on Augusta Road (WSPA).

