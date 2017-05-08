Investigation continues in fatal shooting of Wellford teen

WSPA Staff Published:
Antonio "Tony" Panuamba

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Friends are mourning the loss of a Wellford teen killed Friday.

Antonio “Tony” Panuamba was shot on Larkin Park Drive.

Tony was a senior at Byrnes High School and would have graduated later this month.

Donald Ethridge was one of Tony’s friends. He says it’s hard to believe he’s gone.

“He was just such a good guy. He had a lot of friends. Nobody really expected this to happen. He didn’t get to see 18 years old and that’s what’s really bad about the world,” Ethridge said.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

