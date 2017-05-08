Man accused of taking up-skirt pic at Dollar General

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of taking an up-skirt photo of a woman inside a Dollar General store, according to Spartanburg Co. deputies.

It happened on April 14, according to the report.

The victim told them she was looking at birthday cards when she felt something touch the inside of her leg above her knee, close to the bottom of her dress.

She said she turned around and saw a man. She asked him what he was doing and he said “I didn’t do anything.”

The man had his cell phone in his hand and the camera was on, according to the woman.

She said he put the phone back in his pocket and left without buying anything.

Tiaajan Gillespie, 41, of Roebuck has been charged with one count of peeping tom/voyeurism, according to warrants.

