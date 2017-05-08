Man ID’d in fatal crash in Laurens Co.

By Published:

LAURENS Co., SC (WSPA) – The coroner has identified a man killed in a crash Monday morning in Laurens Co.

Stuart Allen Edmisten, 56, of Laurens was killed in the wreck on Highway 76 at Barnes Rd. around 7:58 a.m.

He was flown to Greenville and pronounced dead at 9:48 a.m.

The coroner says Edmisten died from blunt force trauma to the chest.

