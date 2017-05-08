Man pleads guilty to murder of woman in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Akello Chinara Jeter, 21, pleaded guilty to the murder of Autumn R. Hunt on Monday.

Jeter shot the 19-year-old in February 2016, according to prosecutors.

He also pleaded guilty to 2 counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, 2 counts of armed robbery and 2 counts of kidnapping.

Jeter was sentence to 40 years and will have to serve every day of the sentence. He is not eligible for parole or early release.

Solicitors say he confessed to being involved in the murder and was able to provide details that only the murderer would have known and the location of additional evidence.

19-year-old Autumn Rayne Hunt went missing on February 3rd, leaving her home on the East side of Spartanburg.

The coroner says Hunt died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies say they found Hunt’s vehicle burned behind the abandoned Bi-Lo on Reidville Rd. on Feb. 8, 2016. Her body was found the evening of February 11.

Deputies say that Alfred Caldwell, who was arrested alongside Jeter for armed robbery has been completely cleared of any involvement in the murder.