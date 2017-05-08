Man shot at cookout after fight in Newberry Co.

NEWBERRY Co., SC (WSPA) – Newberry Co. deputies are looking for a suspect after a shooting at a cookout.

They say it happened just outside Newberry city limits on 5/6 around 8 p.m.

The report says there was an argument between two men.

The suspect in the shooting pushed the victim and shot him 4 times.

The victim is is stable condition, according to the report.

Deputies think the witnesses know who the suspect is, but they have not identified him.

If anyone has any information about this incident or the identity of the shooter, please contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222 or you can email your information to tips@ncso.sc.gov.