Mom accused of leaving baby alone to get beer

KINGSTON, TN (WATE) – A mother in Kingston is accused of leaving her one-year-old alone while she went to get beer.

Cassie Frances Oglesby, 25, was charged with child endangerment. She was arrested after a complaint on April 16 and admitted to officers she had left her baby alone in her apartment on multiple occasions to run to the store.

Officers said they were sent to Rocky Top Market, a gas station at 935 E. Race Street for a possible drunk person. By the time officers arrived, police said the person and the vehicle the person was supposed to be driving were gone.

Dispatch took another call that the same person was at Kingston Four Apartments, an apartment complex about a mile down the street from the gas station.

The caller said Oglesby showed up at his apartment to hang out, he said he had kids and asked her where here kids were and she said they were at her mother’s house and he asked her to leave and she did.

At the apartment complex, officers saw a woman matching the description of the possible drunk driver. Officers waved Oglesby began speaking to her.

Officers said they gave Oglesby a sobriety test and she did okay on the test.

Then they asked her where her kids were. Officers said Oglesby broke down crying and said she had a 4-year-old that we with her mother, but her baby was asleep in her apartment alone.

Officers made arrangements with the Oglesby’s mother to get the infant. Oglesby was arrested and taken to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

