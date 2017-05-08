Ousted Obama official to speak on Trump aide’s Russia talks

Associated Press Published:
Sally Yates
FILE - In this June 28, 2016 file photo, then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between Russia and one of its key advisers is set to speak publicly for the first time about the concerns she raised. Yates is testifying May 8, 2017, before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – An Obama official who warned the White House about contacts between President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly about her worries.

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates is testifying Monday before a Senate subcommittee investigating Russian interference in the election. Former National Intelligence Director James Clapper also is testifying.

Yates is expected to illuminate what led to the ouster of Michael Flynn. His resignation followed reports that Flynn discussed Russia sanctions with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, contrary to White House statements.

A person familiar with Yates’ plans says she is likely to testify she expressed alarm about discrepancies between the statements and what occurred. Trump officials have said Yates merely gave a “heads-up.”

The person was not authorized to discuss the testimony by name.

