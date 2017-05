GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Paula Deen will be doing a book signing at Jeff Lynch Appliances on May 11, according to Jeff Lynch’s Facebook page.

She will signing her cookbook “CUT THE FAT” from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their location on 17 Roper Mountain Rd. in Greenville.

Admission is free and her books will be available for sale.

She will also be appearing on Your Carolina with Jack and Megan on Thursday morning.