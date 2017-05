ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The Anderson County sheriff has asked SLED to investigate practices at the county’s jail after he fired the former director.

According to Sheriff Chad McBride, there were questions about inmate issues and practices involving state prisoners housed at the jail.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called to investigate to see if there was anything criminal happening.

Garry Bryant was the director of the Anderson County Detention Center for over 10 years.