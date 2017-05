SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate business is attracting outdoor enthusiasts and hiking experts.

Backpacker Magazine selected The Local Hiker in Spartanburg as one of two South Carolina stops on the “Get Out More” tour this year.

On Tuesday, the business will host Backpacker Magazine. People can learn about backpacking essentials, the latest gear, and survival skills from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.